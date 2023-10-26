Man charged with first-degree murder in death of 70-year-old woman at Tampa apartment

article

A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday less than 24 hours after Tampa Police found the body of a 70-year-old woman at an apartment complex.

According to police, Antelo Shavonne Simpson, 30, was arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred Wednesday in the 300 block of E. Wellington Court.

At around 9:48 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to E. Wellington Court in reference to a dead woman in her early 70s. Officers and Tampa Fire Rescue arrived to find the woman had suffered from multiple sharp force injuries.

Detectives determined during the investigation that the victim made contact with several associates, including Simpson, on Monday after she was locked out of her home.

At the scene of the homicide, detectives gathered several pieces of evidence linking Simpson to the scene and confirmed he was the last person to see the victim alive.

Later on Wednesday at around 11:20 p.m., Simpson was taken into custody and taken to Orient Road Jail.

"It is heartbreaking to know that a family lost a loved one so tragically," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "Although it cannot replace their loved one, I hope there is a small amount of comfort that the family is able to find in knowing that detectives were able to find closure in less than 24 hours. It is in cases like this one, that show how dedicated our detectives and department are to find justice for the victim and their loved ones as well."