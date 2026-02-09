Pinellas County leaders celebrate completion of $126 million beach renourishment project

The Brief Pinellas County wrapped up a massive beach renourishment project Monday. Crews placed more than two million cubic yards of sand on beaches from Clearwater to St. Pete Beach. Pinellas County’s Tourist Development Tax, or hotel bed tax paid for by visitors, paid for most of the $125.7 million project. State grants also helped fund the project.



Pinellas County leaders gathered on Sunset Beach Monday to celebrate the completion of a nearly $126 million beach renourishment project finished in record time ahead of the spring break season.

The project, which would typically take a year to complete, was finished in just four months.

Crews worked 24 hours a day. They dredged sand from portions of Egmont Shoal, Pass-a-Grille, Blind Pass and John's Pass.

The dredged sand was placed in Sand Key (Clearwater), Belleair Beach, North Redington Beach, Redington Shores, Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Treasure Island and Upham Beach.

By the numbers:

Crews placed more than two million cubic yards of sand from Clearwater to St. Pete Beach.

"That's enough sand to fill up the Dali Museum more than 40 times," Pinellas County Commission Chair Dave Eggers said. "It’s truly a feat of coastal engineering."

In some areas, the beach extends more than 100 yards.

Beyond aesthetics, the project provides a critical buffer against future storms. Kelli Hammer Levy, the county’s public works director, noted that beach elevations were raised significantly to meet specific protection targets.

"We basically brought the elevation of the beach up several feet," she said. "So, where we were standing before, this was probably at about an elevation of one foot, and now this beach is up at an elevation over five, almost five and a half, and in the dune behind me over here is upwards of eight feet. So, I mean, we brought in a lot of sand that's going to provide a lot of storm protection for this community. It's going to create a great spring break opportunity."

"This is an engineered beach, and that's what a lot of folks don't understand. They do think we just pump a bunch of sand onto the beach and spread it out, but no, we don't. It is fully engineered. There are design plans behind this. So, every single place where they're placing sand, we are trying to get to a target elevation. And that's because this beach has been studied by the Army Corps of Engineers, and that when the beach is constructed to this level, and this is the best protection that we can provide, and that's why it's really important for folks to understand that this wasn't just by happenstance," she said.

Dig deeper:

While the project is being hailed as a success, it came with a hefty price tag, and a shift in who picked up the tab.

"We also recognize the beach renourishment is an ongoing process and will need the federal government to resume the support they provided for decades and withheld over the past few years. This project was done with our money and with the state’s help. Since beach nourishment in 1969, it's been proven our beaches need to be maintained on a five to six-year cycle to provide necessary storm protection, and we look forward to working with our state and federal partners to keep our coast strong and vibrant," Eggers said.

Usually, there’s a 65% federal cost-share through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but the Corps needs all property owners to comply with easements for the county to be eligible for federal funding. Because not all owners complied, the county was forced to find other revenue sources.

Pinellas County’s Tourist Development Tax, or hotel bed tax paid for by visitors, paid for most of the $125.7 million project. State grants also helped fund the project.

Despite the cost, local officials and business owners say the investment was necessary, especially after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Pinellas County tourism generates approximately $10 billion in annual economic impact.

"I think people would look for beaches elsewhere [if the project wasn’t done]," Clyde Smith, the general manager of the Bilmar Beach Resort, said. "I think it was really critical for us to say, 'We're back.’ Come to Treasure Island, come to Pinellas County and enjoy all that we have.’"

What they're saying:

"I just want to thank the public, everyone, for the short-term inconvenience. Obviously, the gain was well worth it. Enjoy the beach, invite your friends, support our local businesses," she said.

What's next:

Eggers and Commissioner Kathleen Peters expressed optimism about a collaborative solution regarding the easement requirements with the Army Corps.

"With this new administration and the new secretary of Army Corps is the first time that we actually have somebody that is working with us comprehensively and collaboratively to come up with solutions," Peters said. "So, I feel that this is the first time we feel like we're going to get across the finish line."

County leaders are scheduled to meet with the Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday to continue negotiations.