The Brief Travelers at Tampa International Airport are experiencing smooth Black Friday flights and short security lines following weeks of nationwide aviation disruptions. Tampa International expects more than 950,000 passengers during the Thanksgiving travel period, with Sunday projected as one of the busiest days. Airport officials recommend passengers check their website for flight delays and cancellations before heading to the terminal for their holiday trips.



Travelers trading Black Friday shopping carts for suitcases at Tampa International Airport are experiencing unexpectedly smooth trips as they head home from the Thanksgiving holiday.

Smooth Tampa airport security lines

What they're saying:

Passengers arriving at the terminal early found virtually no crowds at security checkpoints on Friday.

"We were expecting the worst," traveler Mari Burgos said. "We got to the airport early on the way here. No lines, no nothing. We breezed through security. And on the back, hopefully, it's been smooth so far, so hoping the rest of that's just going smooth."

Other flyers expressed relief after experiencing Thanksgiving travel headaches last year, noting they approached this holiday with a calm persona.

"I had no expectations," traveler Kelly Hase said. "Just cause, like, you know, life is day to day, like not thinking about Thanksgiving travel a year ahead."

Recent aviation ground stop issues

The backstory:

Friday's seamless operations mark a welcome change following weeks of widespread air travel uncertainty. Two weeks ago, a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop triggered hundreds of flight delays and cancellations at Tampa International Airport, followed more recently by airline technology disruptions.

"I mean, I had full faith in everyone behind those teams that they knew what they were going to do," traveler Dylan Acosta said. "They had the problems, and they have issues all the time, but they picked those people for a reason, and they got the job done and so far so good, right?"

Tampa International passenger volume surge

By the numbers:

Tampa International Airport expects more than 950,000 passengers to pass through its terminals throughout the Thanksgiving travel period. While many flyers are heading home, others are just starting their holiday visits.

"So I'm coming here to Tampa for some family," Acosta said. "Just wanted to see family and friends real quick before the holiday season really kicks off."

Sunday holiday travel rush preparations

What you can do:

The holiday travel rush is far from over, with Sunday expected to rank among the busiest days at the airport.

Travelers heading to Tampa International Airport can visit the airport's website to check for flight delays and cancellations to ensure their flights are on time and make preparations if needed.