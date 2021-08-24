Tampa International Airport to hold largest hiring day ever Wednesday

Tampa International Airport is holding its largest hiring day ever on Wednesday. Nearly 1,000 positions will be up for grabs.

This will be the fourth hiring day TPA has hosted this year. The airport and its tenants are still trying to catch up with the number of travelers.

Last July, about 594,415 passengers flew in and out of TPA. A year later, that number almost tripled with 1,761,308 people moving through the airport.

Now, more staff is needed to match those levels.

"This is a huge hiring event for us," said TPA Spokesperson, Danny Valentine. "We're talking about 950 new positions available that we're hiring for across 33 different companies."

While the other job fairs focused solely on workers for shops and restaurants, this hiring event will have openings in the aviation authority, food and beverage, retail, ground and material handlers, airline support, rental cars, and more.

"This is the largest hiring day event we've ever had. It's also the broadest with the biggest diversity of different positions available," Valentine said.

There is part-time and full-time employment for entry-level up to management positions.

The hiring day runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone coming out looking for a job can park for free in the short-term garage, and masks are required.

"We are hiring on the spot. So we ask that people bring to different forms of ID," said Valentine. "Bring a resume and a winning attitude."

The event will be held in the event area between the shuttles to airside E and airside F in the main terminal.

For more information, visit https://www.tampaairport.com/hiringday.