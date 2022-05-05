Tampa investigators offer $5,000 reward for double murder suspect

article

Investigators said they are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous wanted for two Tampa murders.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay said they are looking for Sherron McCombs. He is wanted for two murders that happened on Nov. 1, 2021 and Jan. 3, Tampa investigators said.

The Tampa Police Department responded to the murder on Nov. 1, 2021. They said they found Christopher Watson shot to death in the 22nd St. Park with very few clues surrounding his death.

Detectives said their investigation led them to Sherron McCombs and Taymel Jackson, who was arrested by the US Marshal's Task Force.

Officials with Crime Stoppers said they are offering an up to 5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of McCombs. Anyone with information on where the fugitive is can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 or make an anonymous tip online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=155&.

