Tampa is opening Gasparilla bead collection sites starting Jan. 22

article

In an effort to avoid bead debris, Tampa city officials are opening bead collection sites on Wednesday, January 22.

Gasparilla officially kicked off with the Children’s Gasparilla Parade on Saturday, and the festivities will continue. That includes Mystic Krewe members throwing many beads into eager hands.

If you’re not interested in keeping those beads, the city of Tampa will take it from you. All you will need to do is take your batch to one of the Parks and Recreation locations starting Wednesday. Those beads will be cleaned and reused.

The bead collection sites are below:

Copeland Park Community Center

11001 North 15th Street

Kate Jackson Community Center

821 South Rome Avenue

Loretta Ingraham Recreation Complex

1611 North Hubert Avenue

MacDonald Training Center

(Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

5420 West Cypress Street

Port Tampa Community Center

4702 West McCoy Street



