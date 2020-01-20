Tampa is opening Gasparilla bead collection sites starting Jan. 22
TAMPA, Fla. - In an effort to avoid bead debris, Tampa city officials are opening bead collection sites on Wednesday, January 22.
Gasparilla officially kicked off with the Children’s Gasparilla Parade on Saturday, and the festivities will continue. That includes Mystic Krewe members throwing many beads into eager hands.
If you’re not interested in keeping those beads, the city of Tampa will take it from you. All you will need to do is take your batch to one of the Parks and Recreation locations starting Wednesday. Those beads will be cleaned and reused.
The bead collection sites are below:
Copeland Park Community Center
11001 North 15th Street
Kate Jackson Community Center
821 South Rome Avenue
Loretta Ingraham Recreation Complex
1611 North Hubert Avenue
MacDonald Training Center
(Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
5420 West Cypress Street
Port Tampa Community Center
4702 West McCoy Street