Tampa library dedicated to civil rights icon needs the public’s help recovering from Hurricane Milton

A cornerstone of Tampa's black history remains damaged by Hurricane Milton .

The Dr. Walter L. Smith Library building, located on the corner of W Cypress St and N Albany , is 117 years old. Strong winds from Milton ripped off its roof, collapsing its ceiling onto bookshelves and tables.

Fortunately, its artifacts and books were untouched, but the non-profit now seeks funds to restore the building.

The backstory:

Dr. Walter L. Smith was the seventh President of Florida A&M University. He was known as a civil rights activist and educator with Tampa roots.

What they're saying:

His son, Walter Smith II, said in the 80's, "He was responsible for doing the feasibility study, for instance, in South Africa, the Republic of South Africa, for the American-style community college to be implemented in the post-apartheid era."

Dr. Smith went on to bring that to life all while transforming the building next to his mother's home into the Dr. Walter L. Smith Library and Museum.

"We have books that were part of my family's collection, artifacts that were part of my family's collection, all of these things on display," Smith II said. "People from all over the world literally would come just to see this."

Smith II said the building was also a place for the local African American community to congregate.

Dr. Smith passed away in 2021, and ownership of the library was passed down to Smith II. Shortly after, the City of Tampa dedicated a portion of N Albany Avenue to Dr. Smith.

"This means everything because this was who he was," Smith II said.

What's next:

Smith II said Hurricane Milton threw off his plans for the building, and he now estimates half a million dollars in damages.

For now, however, the non-profit needs $50,000.

"We have to gut the inside, redo the floors, redo the roof, and so there's a lot we need to do. There's a kitchen out back, and there's two bathrooms," Smith II said.

