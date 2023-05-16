Expand / Collapse search

Tampa man accused of stalking, attacking woman sentenced to life in prison

By
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News

Tampa man sentenced for stalking, attacking woman

Gloria Gomez reports

TAMPA, Fla. - A trail of evidence led to the conviction of defendant Julio Martinez-Santana last December in the stalking and attack of a Tampa woman. 

Five months after his conviction, he was back in a Tampa courtroom where he was sentenced to life in prison. During his hearing, he proclaimed his innocence.

"I was wrongfully convicted, because my counsel failed to cross-examine the alleged victim on her critical testimony," Martinez-Santana said.  

Prosecutor Amanda Kotula reminded the court that he is a repeat offender who was on parole when he committed this offense. She urged the judge to give him life in prison.

"He’s also a dangerous and very violent man," argued Kotula. 

In December 2022, a jury found Martinez-Santana guilty on all charges including, aggravated stalking and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

During the trial, Ashley Anderson testified she met Martinez-Santana at a job training class, and the two became friendly. However, things took an ugly turn after Anderson refused to date him.

She said Martinez-Santana became angry and obsessed with her. Anderson said that obsession, nearly turned deadly on Aug. 1, 2019. She explained that Martinez-Santana came out of the shadows and attacked her outside her home.

"He hit me so hard in the back of the head that I rolled inside my house, he just gets on top of me and puts his hands on my throat," she said.

According to Anderson, Martinez-Santana had armed himself with a knife. 

"I was scared I had to find someway to get him off of me. He told me I would never see my son again," she recalled. 

During the struggle Anderson said she was able to knock him off of her, forcing him out of the house. 

Months after Martinez-Santana's conviction, Tampa Judge Michael Williams weighed in with a hefty sentence.

"On count one of armed burglary of a dwelling with assault and battery I will sentence you to life in prison," ruled Williams. 

Martinez-Santana will take his last breath behind bars.