Tampa man arrested for DUI manslaughter after crash kills motorcyclist, troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol says that a Tampa man was arrested for DUI manslaughter after a fatal crash on Sunday night.

According to troopers, 62-year-old Ulises J Camargo Vergara was driving his van east on Hillsborough Avenue in the left turning lane around 8:43 p.m. when he tried to make a U-turn at the intersection of Sawyer Road.

According to FHP, the light was green when Vergara began to make the U-turn but entered the path of a motorcyclist who was traveling west on Hillsborough Avenue.

Investigators say the 33-year-old Hudson man on the motorcycle hit the passenger side of the van.

Officials say that the motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Vergara did not have any injuries but was later arrested and taken to the Hillsborough County Jail by troopers after providing a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.153 according to FHP.

The legal limit for a driver’s BAC is 0.08 in Florida.