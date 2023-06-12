FHP: Man hit and killed in Pasco County after walking into path of car on US-19
HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says that a man was killed in Pasco County early Monday morning after walking into a travel lane on US-19.
Troopers say that a 62-year-old Ocala man was driving his car north in the central lane on US-19, near Sunray Boulevard around 2:56 a.m.
A 20-year-old man from Holiday walked into the path of the car according to FHP.
Officials say the car hit the pedestrian.
Troopers say that the driver was not injured.
However, investigators say that the 20-year-old died at the scene of the crash.