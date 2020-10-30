Tampa man creates Christian non-profit to address addiction, mental health 

A year ago, Kyle Hunnewell was struggling with personal demons and depression. Having been through some difficult times as a young man, Hunnewell was trying to get his life back in order through a change in diet and some serious community support. During that journey, he found an opportunity to help other people like himself.

"The mission here is that I really want to focus on a movement of addressing addiction." shared Hunnewell.

The inspiration was born out of a prayer meeting with a pastor and seeing the need for a locally based planner for Christian events.

"I feel like our culture has lost its way," said Hunnewell, "I just want to provoke a lot of the really hard questions in our culture today."

His non-profit, Great Awakening Events, is designed to do just that.

Advertisement

"We just want to get the truth out there." shared Hunnewell, "It (the non-profit) will really be a truth platform."

His group booked its first act on October 25 featuring Christian artists Bryson Gray, Tyson James, Kelvin J., Kamban and KP.

While that event was a musical act, Hunnewell hopes to also feature other events such as preachers and inspirational speakers.

"I believe this could be a platform that could benefit all," stated Hunnewell.

To find out more about Great Awakenings Events, visit http://greatawakeningevents.com/.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter