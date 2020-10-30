Tampa man creates Christian non-profit to address addiction, mental health
TAMPA, Fla. - A year ago, Kyle Hunnewell was struggling with personal demons and depression. Having been through some difficult times as a young man, Hunnewell was trying to get his life back in order through a change in diet and some serious community support. During that journey, he found an opportunity to help other people like himself.
"The mission here is that I really want to focus on a movement of addressing addiction." shared Hunnewell.
The inspiration was born out of a prayer meeting with a pastor and seeing the need for a locally based planner for Christian events.
"I feel like our culture has lost its way," said Hunnewell, "I just want to provoke a lot of the really hard questions in our culture today."
His non-profit, Great Awakening Events, is designed to do just that.
"We just want to get the truth out there." shared Hunnewell, "It (the non-profit) will really be a truth platform."
His group booked its first act on October 25 featuring Christian artists Bryson Gray, Tyson James, Kelvin J., Kamban and KP.
While that event was a musical act, Hunnewell hopes to also feature other events such as preachers and inspirational speakers.
"I believe this could be a platform that could benefit all," stated Hunnewell.
To find out more about Great Awakenings Events, visit http://greatawakeningevents.com/.
