Man detained after crashing into USAA building in Tampa: TPD
TAMPA, Fla. - A man was detained after crashing his car into a USAA building in Tampa Tuesday afternoon, according to officers.
Chevy Silverado crashed into Tampa USSA building.
The Tampa Police Department said the crashed car was on the third floor of the building's parking garage, located at 7200 Commerce Park Blvd.
Officers say they arrived at the crash just before 2:15 p.m., where they immediately found a Chevy Silverado.
The driver was not hurt and was immediately detained, according to TPD. No other injuries were reported.
TPD says they are continuing to investigate the crash.
