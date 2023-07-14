Tampa man dies, car catches on fire after head-on crash on I-75

A Tampa man's car caught on fire after a fatal crash on I-75 on Friday morning according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a 49-year-old Riverview man was driving his van south on I-75 when he exited at SR-574.

A 36-year-old Tampa man was driving his car north on the same exit ramp when the two cars crashed head-on according to FHP.

Troopers say after the vehicles collided the Tampa man's car caught on fire and partially burned.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital which where the 36-year-old died from his injuries according to officials.

Troopers say the other driver had serious injuries.