Tampa man found dead with gunshot wound, police said

Tampa police are investigating a homicide after responding to shots fired report on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of North Tampa Street after 9 a.m. When they arrived, police said they found the body of a man "who had succumbed to a gunshot wound."

The individual was not identified in a news release from the police department, but they said he was in his 30s.

Investigators said the suspected shooter remained at the scene. As of Tuesday, it didn't appear to be a random act.

No other information was immediately available, including whether charges will be filed.