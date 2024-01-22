Tampa man hit, killed after walking across US-41
TAMPA, Fla. - A 66-year-old Tampa man was hit and killed on Sunday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Just before 9 p.m., officials say a 59-year-old Riverview man was driving a Suzuki Grand Vitara south on US-41.
Authorities say the 66-year-old man tried to walk across the highway south of 12th Avenue South. The man walked into the path of the SUV and died at the scene of the crash, according to the FHP.