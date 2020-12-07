Tampa man honors those who lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, December 7, marks a sad day in America’s history.

One Tampa resident shared his emotional memories with FOX 13 News, 79 years after the Japanese attacked Hawaii.

The morning of Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese launched a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, costing more than 2,500 lives.

This battle would ultimately result in the U.S. entering WWII.

For Chris Moreda, this day means freedom. He remembers the sacrifices others made that day fighting for our country.

“This is what keeps us free. This is what allows you to stand on the corner and say, ‘Hey, I don’t like this.’ You know why you can stay on the corner and say that? It’s because, frankly, they went to war and fought for it," Moreda said.

Advertisement

He hopes Americans use this day of remembrance to reflect upon the sacrifices of others.

"To all of the veterans who went over and fought, these people gave a lot and their families, I’m sure missed them when they went to war. They fought for our country and I really appreciate that, sure do,” Moreda said, holding back tears.

For those unable to attend an in-person Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day event, Hillsborough County hosted an online tour of the Veterans Memorial Park. It's available through this Dropbox link.