Tampa man reflects on wrongful conviction 4 years after exoneration: ‘Keep your faith’

A Tampa man, who spent nearly 40 years behind bars for crimes he didn't commit, is approaching the four-year anniversary of his exoneration next week. He discussed his story with community leaders on Friday.

Robert DuBoise, 59, participated in a question-and-answer session at the Portico in downtown Tampa, where dozens of people were eager to hear his story of perseverance.

"It strengthens my resolve that there are good people," DuBoise said afterward, adding he doesn't feel anger towards the people who helped wrongfully convict him. "It's just different with me, because my faith in God just doesn't allow that. It's not in my heart. I just never had hatred for anybody."

In 1983, an 18-year-old DuBoise was charged in the murder and rape of 19-year-old Barbara Grams. Two years later, a judge sentenced him to death, before it was adjusted to life in prison.

It wasn't until 2018 that investigators agreed to re-test DNA evidence, finally providing proof of DuBoise's innocence. Investigators eventually charged two other men in Grams' murder: Amos Robinson and Abron Scott.

Pictured: Amos Robinson and Abron Scott.

In September 2020, DuBoise was officially exonerated. He was asked Friday how he maintained a sense of hope during nearly 40 years in prison and what he would tell other convicts who are innocent.

"Don't give up. Keep your faith and keep doing what you got to do," DuBoise said. "I wrote up to 28-page letters every day and sent something in the mail. So that's what I was focused on. I didn't focus on this little, tiny cell. I focused on how to prove my innocence."

Earlier this year, the City of Tampa approved a $14 million settlement in DuBoise's wrongful conviction case. He also received nearly $2 million from the State of Florida.

DuBoise said he's used some of that money to buy himself and his family homes. He's also worked multiple jobs since his release from prison.

