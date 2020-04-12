Tampa man whose motorcycle was stolen while making PPE for healthcare workers gets new set of wheels

Michael Guinn has a new set of wheels thanks to the owner of Full Throttle magazine. Guinn was donating his time making 3-D printed face shields when he went home to get more supplies and noticed his motorcycle was gone.

Surveillance video showed two men stealing his bike.

Tony Cianci was going to sell his motorcycle, but when he heard about what happened to Guinn he decided to give him the bike.

On Easter Sunday, Cianci caught up with Guinn to hand off the bike.

Ciani said, “I have had that bike for 16-17 years and I love seeing it go to someone who is doing good in the community right now.”

Right now most of Guinn’s free time is spent making the 3-D face shields, but he said he can't wait to take the bike out for a spin.