Tampa men arrested in Florida Keys for smuggling 170 gallons of fuel, deputies say

Deputies down in the Florida Keys say two Tampa men were caught in a suspected smuggling operation.

On Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard requested assistance from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office during a vessel inspection off the shores of Marathon. Board patrol agents were also at the scene.

Onboard were the suspects, 44-year-old Giovanny Vigoa and 42-year-old Juan Miguel Rubio. According to the agency, both were from Tampa.

Also on the boat, authorities say they found 170 gallons of gas, along with a satellite phone, a fuel transfer pump, a GPS that was thrown overboard, large amounts of bottled water, a large array of apples, and other produce. There were also two small fishing rods that were "non-typical for saltwater fishing." Deputies say no tackle or bait was found.

Both men face charges of illegally transporting gasoline.

It's unclear whether they face any federal charges. Monroe County deputies didn't say where the gas may have originated from.