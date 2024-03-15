Tampa mother nearly killed after father of her child stabs her in the neck: Prosecutors

A Tampa mother is in the hospital and continuing to recover after nearly being killed a week ago by the father of her child.

Prosecutors said John Collins is responsible for attacking Heidi Slatcher, and he is now charged with attempted murder. But on Friday, he wanted out of jail.

Slatcher has suffered years of abuse from Collins, and prosecutors said earlier this month, it almost turned fatal.

On March 8, the defendant picked her up from work and drove her to a park on North 66th Street in Tampa. Collins then demanded she hand over a bank deposit bag that contained $500 in cash from her employer.

She refused, and that’s when prosecutors said, Collins pulled out a knife and stabbed Slachter seven times in the neck. Somehow, she was able to get away and run for help.

Slachter was rushed to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgery to save her life.

"I almost lost her because of him," said Kayla Garcia, Slatcher's daughter from a prior relationship.

Garcia said her mother was in the process of leaving Collins and had already met someone new. She said her mother remembered Collins' chilling words as she was being attacked.

"This is from her. She said as he was doing it, he said, ‘if I can’t have you, nobody can have you, and that’s why you’re going to die today," she recalled.

Garcia was ready to tell the court all about it, but suddenly the bond hearing was pushed back to next week after a scheduling issue. Garcia said she will be back to make sure Collins stays locked up where he belongs.

"He’s just a horrible person. When you meet him, you can just tell he’s up to no good at all times," she said.

Collins' bond hearing is set for Thursday, March 21.

