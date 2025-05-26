Tampa mother, son, nephew thrown from car during crash on I-75 ramp in Temple Terrace

The Brief A Tampa mother along with her young son and nephew were seriously injured in a crash on I-75 near Fowler Avenue in Temple Terrace. The driver failed to negotiate the curve of the ramp, causing her car to veer off the road and flip twice. The 22-year-old driver, her three-year-old son and five-year-old nephew were all thrown from the car during the crash.



A Tampa mother along with her young son and nephew were seriously injured in a crash on I-75 near Fowler Avenue in Temple Terrace Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said the 22-year-old Tampa woman, who was driving a Toyota Camry, was heading northbound along the I-75 entrance ramps that leads from Fowler Avenue.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

They said she failed to negotiate the curve of the ramp, causing her car to veer off the road and flip twice.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

The 22-year-old driver, her three-year-old son and five-year-old nephew were all thrown from the car during the crash and suffered serious injuries, FHP said.

What we don't know:

FHP did not release the identities of the driver or the children.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Florida Highway Patrol.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: