Tampa motorcyclist killed in Land O' Lakes crash

Troopers say a motorcyclist was killed when an SUV turned into his path Sunday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the SUV was pulling out of a gas station along Land O’ Lakes Boulevard north of Causeway Boulevard when the driver tried to make a left-hand turn.

The turning SUV entered the path of the passing motorcycle, which slammed into the side of the SUV.

The motorcyclist, identified only as a 25-year-old Tampa man, later died at a hospital.

The SUV driver was not named in the crash report.

