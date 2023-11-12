Tampa Museum of Art welcomes 'Frontiers of Impressionism' exhibit

The Tampa Museum of Art is set to delight art enthusiasts with its latest exhibition, "Frontiers of Impressionism: Paintings from the Worcester Art Museum."

The exhibition is on display now until Jan. 7, 2024.

This exhibition promises to be a visual treat, offering visitors a glimpse into the global expansion and influence of Impressionism.

It features 53 captivating works by renowned artists, including Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Camille Pissarro, Mary Cassatt, and more.

"We're thrilled to host 'Frontiers of Impressionism' paintings from the Worcester Art Museum because it's not only an opportunity for our community to witness master artists from the Impressionist era, but it also allows us to showcase one of the finest collections of Impressionist paintings in the country," said Joanna Robotham with Tampa Museum of Art Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art.

Artists during the era of impressionism developed varying styles all based around the concept. The exhibit shows these styles and their growth.

"It narrates the story of the origins of Impressionism, how the artists painted in the style, and how they evolved to create their distinct styles and techniques. It sheds light on the Worcester Art Museum's collecting history," said Robotham.

The exhibition offers more than just a display of the artworks; it dives into the history of Impressionism and its impact on the art world.

"What came together as a picture is the ways in which Impressionism made this incredible impact on painting in the West, touching all aspects of painting, even artists who weren't part of the movement," noted Claire Whitner, the Director of Curatorial Affairs and James A. Welu Curator of European Art.

"Some of the artists will be very familiar to visitors," Whitner added. "We have this wonderful Claude Monet water lilies painting that the museum acquired as contemporary art in 1910."

This exhibition marks the first time these works have left the Worcester Art Museum as they begin their international tour. It's an opportunity for art lovers to witness these revolutionary Impressionist works up close and gain a deeper understanding of the art movement's evolution and influence.

Tampa Museum of Art invites the public to explore the "Frontiers of Impressionism" and discover the impact of this artistic movement on the world of painting.

To learn more about the exhibit and how to plan a visit, click here.