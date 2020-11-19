Tampa native to paddle 400 miles to raise money for foster children

Nicholas Holzerland is heading on a very special adventure.

"This is the only paddleboard that can carry 700 pounds with that catamaran-style," Holzerland explained. "I'm starting in Bartow, Florida, and basically after I go around Florida ending in North Key Largo and then crossing over to the Bahamas to finish it off."

He's paddleboarding for a cause.

"I'm heading on a 400-mile paddleboard trip to hopefully raise some money for Crossroads Hope Academy in Punta Gorda. It's a boy's foster home," Holzerland said.

Holzerland owns a kayak business and came up with the idea after offering free lessons to the boys.

"It's about 20 boys to just have fun once a month,” he said. “You know just different stuff basically throughout the year."

Although the journey won't be easy, Holzerland believes it's a challenge worth taking.

"I think 80 percent of it will be the greatest experience of my life and I also will have some of the hardest moments out there but that's what will make it all the better.

"When you get through these hard moments that's when you find the best in yourself."

He hopes the boys learn a lesson from his trip.

"No matter what, if you set your heart on something you really believe in, you can make it happen and you can achieve it," Holzerland shared.

He is providing resources to help young boys turn into responsible citizens. Holzerland calls his effort ‘Paddle for People’.

