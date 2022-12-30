Tampa officials investigating cause of duplex fire

article

Tampa firefighters extinguished flames at a duplex early Friday morning. Now, investigators are trying to determine the cause of it.

The fire occurred in the 5100 block of East 28th Avenue around 6:45 a.m. When the first fire engine arrived, firefighters noticed both heavy smoke and flames showing.

No occupants were inside when firefighters arrived, officials said, but one person was taken to Tampa General Hospital with minor injuries.

The fire was under control in 10 minutes.