Tampa officials investigating trash fire at recycled metals business

Early Wednesday, Tampa firefighters received word about a trash fire at a recycling company.

The fire took place in the 4800 block of North Hesperides Street around 3:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said they found a large trailer full of flames.

According to fire rescue officials, arson investigators were on the scene and are trying to determine the exact cause.

Tampa Fire Rescue described the business as a recycled metals facility.

No other information was provided.