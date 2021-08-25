Tampa officials to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for city employees

Vaccines will soon be required for all city employees in Tampa, and Mayor Jane Castor is expected to make an official announcement Wednesday. Tampa will be the first city in the Bay Area to implement such a mandate.

Following the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, major companies, school districts and other entities have announced requirements for employees to get their shots in order to return to work.

On Tuesday, an email went out to all city employees yesterday informing them that vaccines would be required moving forward. A copy of the email was provided to FOX 13 News and the city confirmed its contents Tuesday night.

In it, Mayor Castor said in part, "Over the course of the last 18 months we have all done so much to combat this pandemic and keep our city up and running, but the unprecedented spread of this virus demands that we do more to protect ourselves, each other, and the community."

But she said in her email to Tampa city workers that there’ll be "reasonable options and time frames for the implementation of this directive."

There are two notable exceptions in Florida: a medical issue, which would require a doctor’s note explaining why an employee is unable to get the vaccine, or a legitimate religious objection

But attorneys explain, Florida employers are well within their right to require the vaccine as a condition of employment in order to cutdown on the spread of the virus inside the workplace and to safeguard employees

"So for an employer-employee relationship in Florida, an employer absolutely can say to the employee, ‘We want you to be vaccinated to work here with those two exceptions in mind.’ And that's that's a perfectly valid in the state of Florida," explained Robert Shimberg, an attorney.

At least three other local governments in Florida have already passed the same requirement for their employees including Leon, Orange and Delray Beach Mayor Castor is expected to release more details on the requirements for city employees during a press conference later this morning

Lawyers with the Justice Department determined that federal law does not prohibit public agencies and private businesses from mandating COVID-19 vaccines under emergency use authorization according to an opinion posted by the DOJ on Monday, FOX News reported.