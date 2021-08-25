Hearing over lawsuit against Governor DeSantis' mask mandate ban enters final day

The lawsuit over Governor Ron DeSantis' ban on school mask mandates will return to court Wednesday for a third and final day.

DeSantis issued the order July 30 in an effort to block county school boards from requiring students to wear masks as the delta variant of the coronavirus has caused a surge in COVID-19 cases. The governor said parents should be able to decide whether their children wear masks.

But a group of parents filed the lawsuit, alleging that the executive order violates a section of the state Constitution that requires providing a "uniform, efficient, safe, secure and high-quality system" of public schools.

On Tuesday, as part of their arguments, the state introduced a doctor from Stanford - Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine – who supported the governor's stance, but the lawyers for the families suing the governor tried to poke holes at his credibility.

"Dr. Bhattacharya is very well recognized in the medical economics sphere, but he’s not an epidemiologist, he’s not an infectious disease physician, he’s not a pediatrician, and in fact he’s not a practicing physician either," said Dr. Mona Mangat, a a St. Petersburg physician who specializes in pediatric immunologist.

Mangat testified Tuesday on behalf of the lawsuit plaintiffs that face coverings remain essential in classrooms because children 12 and under aren’t yet eligible to get their shots.

"That leaves us with vaccination where we can and masking everybody," Mangat said. "Masking of any sort that you can get your hands on is better than no masking."

Dr. Bhattacharya, who has appeared on several DeSantis roundtable discussions and advised the governor about the virus, contended there’s little science to warrant a mask requirement for all students.

"I don’t think the evidence exists," he said . "Children are inefficient transmitters of this disease."

As of Wednesday, eight school districts in Florida have defied the governor's executive order by passing mask mandates, that includes Hillsborough and Sarasota counties.

On Tuesday, school boards in Orange, Pinellas and Monroe counties were discussing whether to join at least eight other districts in defying the Republican governor, whose executive order gave parents the power to decide whether a child wears a mask to school. Together the three districts have more than 3,000 students who were abruptly told not to come back to their classrooms after positive tests or exposure.

School board members in Orange County, where Orlando is located, didn’t vote on a policy change but directed their superintendent to impose a 60-day mandate under the district’s existing mask policy. Starting Monday, all students will be required to wear a mask unless they have a medical exemption. With nearly 200,000 students in Orange County, more than 1.4 million of Florida’s 2.7 million students will be under a mask mandate.

Meanwhile, the school board in Pinellas County voted 4-3 against scheduling an emergency meeting later this week to consider a 90-day student mask mandate. Dozens of people spoke on both sides of the mask issue before the vote.

Pinellas board member Bill Dudley cited several studies indicating little difference in coronavirus infection spread among children whether they wore masks or not.

"If it doesn’t make a difference, why do it?" Dudley said. "We have a mandate, and that mandate is choice. Do what you think is best for your child."

The three-day hearing that started Monday before Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper pits pro-mask parents against the DeSantis administration and state education officials who contend that parents, not schools, should choose whether their children cover up in classrooms.

The highly contagious delta variant led to an acceleration in cases around Florida and record high hospitalizations just as schools prepared to reopen classrooms this month. By mid-August more than 21,000 new cases were being added per day, compared with about 8,500 a month earlier. The state said 16,820 people were hospitalized on Tuesday, down from a record of more than 17,000 last week

The Associated Press contributed to this report