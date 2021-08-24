Internal email shows Tampa will require vaccines for city employees

An internal email from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says all city employees will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

A copy of the email was provided to FOX 13 News and the city confirmed its contents Tuesday night. In it, the mayor says the mandate will be made public Wednesday, August 25.

"Over the course of the last 18 months we have all done so much to combat this pandemic and keep our city up and running, but the unprecedented spread of this virus demands that we do more to protect ourselves, each other, and the community," the letter reads, in part.

The message says further details about when the requirement takes effect will be released Wednesday, as well.

"…rest assured that there will be reasonable options and time frames for the implementation of this directive," the mayor's message said.

Experts predicted that Monday's full FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine would pave the way for employers, governments, and eventually schools to mandate vaccinations.

Tampa would be the first government body in the Bay Area to implement such a mandate.