Tampa opens Homeowner Disaster Relief Program for hurricane victims. Here's what you need to apply

The Brief Applications for the City of Tampa's Homeowner Disaster Relief Program opened on Monday. The city set aside $3.2 million in state funds for people whose homes were damaged by the 2024 hurricanes. City officials have laid out specific eligibility requirements.



The City of Tampa is now accepting applications for financial assistance to help homeowners in the aftermath of the devastating 2024 hurricane season.

What is the Homeowner Disaster Relief Program?

By the numbers:

Last Friday, Mayor Jane Castor and other city officials announced the city would reallocate $3.2 million in state funds for people whose homes were damaged during Helene and Milton.

There are three categories of assistance:

Insurance Deductible Assistance (up to $10,000)

Mortgage Assistance (up to $5,000)

Cost of Repair Assistance (up to $20,000)

Residents may apply for some, or all, types of assistance – but the maximum reimbursement per household is $20,000.

How to apply for financial aid

What you can do:

To qualify, residents must be homeowners within the Tampa city limits, and earn up to 140% of the area's median income – which is estimated at about $133,000 for a family of four.

City officials say 30% of the funds will be set aside for those earning 50% or less than the annual median income, and another 30% is reserved for those earning 80% or less.

Those not eligible include:

Manufactured/mobile homes

Properties outside the city’s municipal boundaries

Second homes (such as rental properties)

Homes that have liens or judgments on them

Those who haven't documented any damage from either storm

If your application is accepted, it will likely take about 30 days before you actually receive the money.

To find out if you're eligible, and for full details on submitting an application, click here.

