Tampa PD: Armed robbery suspect hospitalized after fleeing from police, crashing into pole

Tampa police investigating an early-morning crash involving an armed robbery suspect.

The crash occurred near the intersection of 48th Street and East Idlewood Drive. According to investigators, a plain-clothes officer spotted the suspect, Rashad Hill, near Tampa International Airport. They tried to use stop sticks twice to try to stop him.

After the second attempt, police said, Hill started driving aggressively, sparking a brief pursuit. Eventually, they said he crashed into a pole on 48th Street and was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Hill was wanted for an armed robbery that occurred Sunday night at Noor Meat Market, located on 40th Street North.