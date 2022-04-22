Tampa PD: Homeowner hospitalized after home invasion shooting; officers search for suspect

article

A Tampa homeowner is recovering after they were shot by a burglary suspect, police say.

The shooting occurred in the 8400 block of North 40th Street. The only description Tampa police provided was the suspect is a man, who was wearing a mask and was armed with a handgun.

They said the suspect shot the homeowner in the hand and abdomen and fled the school.

The homeowner was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital. The victim's condition was not immediately provided.

