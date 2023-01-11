Tampa physician with humanitarian heart helps heal across the globe

A Tampa General Hospital physician who has been involved in global health since 2006 is using his expertise to help patients in Ukraine.

Dr. Paul Nanda was destined to become a physician.

"I was always interested in the sciences…My parents definitely encouraged me to go into the medical field," he said.

He graduated from Indiana University in 1996, got a master's degree in 1999 and graduated from medical school in 2003.

"And then I went to a family medicine residency at the Ohio State University and graduated from there in 2007," he explained.

Dr. Paul Nanda oversees the medical operations at Tampa General Hospitals urgent care clinics. Expand

He now oversees the medical operations at Tampa General Hospitals' urgent care clinics.

"I love what I do here locally and growing. You know, the urgent care side of TGH has been really rewarding as well," said Dr. Nanda.

He also finds gratification in his humanitarian work of treating people in other countries who need medical help.

"It's really rewarding, and you know, I feel like we're leaving something long-term sustainable. But, you know, it's good for my heart. It's good for my soul," shared Dr. Nanda.

Dr. Paul Nanda has been volunteering around the world since 2006. Expand

Dr. Nanda started volunteering in 2006 and just recently returned from Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

"Everything from, you know, as minor as a dog bite to upper respiratory infections. But we also saw, you know, a gentleman was in his bed in his house, got hit by a bomb, and he fell through on the first floor and broke his hip," Dr. Nanda added.

While volunteering in Kenya, he helped deliver babies.

"I was informed when they were leaving the hospital to go say goodbye to them, and they had named one of their kids after me, which was such a nice honor," he said.

While volunteering in Kenya, Dr. Paul Nanda helped deliver babies.

He is proud to serve on a truly rewarding mission field.

He has traveled all over the world where there is a need, including sub-Saharan Africa, Central America, and Southeast Asia.