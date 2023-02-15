Tampa police: 14-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Robles Park
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are searching for the person responsible after a shooting occurred that sent a teenager to the hospital.
The shooting occurred Tuesday night along East Nordica Street. Police said a 14-year-old was struck in the upper body and taken to a hospital.
There is no word yet on the teen's condition.
Police said they are searching for a suspect but no description or motive has been provided as of early Wednesday.