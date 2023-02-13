Tampa rapper charged in pregnant girlfriend's murder wants to be released from jail on bond

Alana Sims would’ve turned 23 years old Monday. Sims, who was pregnant, was killed just shy of that birthday two weeks ago. Her body was found next to her SUV. Inside the vehicle, her 18-month-old son was fast asleep.

Tampa police said her boyfriend, Billy Adams, is the man who shot her to death. He is expected to ask a judge Monday to be released from jail on bond. Adams is accused of killing Sims just three days after a jury acquitted him on separate double murder charges.

Prosecutors filed a motion for bond to be denied, outlining how Adams was only out of jail for a few days from the previous murder charges before Sims was killed. They said he poses a threat to the community.

Sims’ family celebrated her life Sunday. They wore pink, her favorite color, and remembered the woman they described as joyful.

Police said Adams lured Sims to a New Tampa neighborhood for a party on Jan. 30. He then, police said, fatally shot her while her toddler slept in her car just feet away.

Records show Adams claimed self-defense when investigators cornered him with an overwhelming amount of evidence against him. It’s the same defense he used in that double-murder case.

According to investigators, Adams told them that Sims pulled a gun on him. He wrestled it away and shot her. He previously said he was home all night.

Police said they believe the motive was that Adams didn’t want to be in Sims’ life anymore and wasn’t ready to be a father. Court documents show a possible love triangle between Adams, Sims, and another woman. A day before the murder, Adams texted the other woman who seemed upset by Sims’ pregnancy, the documents say.

Adams told her he wanted to have a life and that Sims wouldn’t be a part of it, and that "tomorrow this s**t done," the court documents state.

"This ain’t the way baby," the documents say the woman replied.

The bond hearing is at 2 p.m. Monday.