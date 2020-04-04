Tampa police: 2 dead after motorcycle and bicycle collide on Bayshore Blvd.

article

A bicyclist and a motorcyclist died Saturday morning following a crash on Bayshore Blvd. near Rome Ave., according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police said three motorcyclists were riding northbound on Bayshore Blvd. when one of them crashed into a bicyclist that was crossing Bayshore Blvd. at a crosswalk.

The motorcyclist died on the scene and the bicyclist was taken to an area hospital and died.

Police did not reveal a lot of details, but did say that the motorcyclist was in their 30's and the bicyclist was in their 50s. They said the bicyclist was with other people riding their bikes when the crash occurred.

The other two motorcyclists were not injured.

The crash is under investigation and police said they are talking with a number of people who witnessed it.

Northbound lanes of Bayshore Blvd. are shut down and police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will provide additional details as they come in.