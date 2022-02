article

Tampa police arrested Richard Anthony Griffin Jr., 22, on second-degree murder charges Wednesday.

According to police, Griffin picked up the victim, a 31-year-old man, took him to the 8700 block of N. 30th St. and shot him around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 7.

Investigators say uncovered surveillance video was instrumental in leading them to Griffin.

The murder is still under investigation.