Man critically injured after getting punched asking performer for photo at Tampa concert

The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying multiple suspects who punched a man at a nightclub early Monday morning.

According to TPD, following a concert at Club Skye at around 1:17 a.m., Monday, a man attempted to approach the performer for a photo. Then, police said people who appeared to be affiliated with the performer punched the victim.

The victim was immediately taken to a hospital outside the county, according to police, where the report was later made. After the report was filed on Monday, police immediately began their investigation.

At the time, police said the victim remains in critical but stable condition.

According to TPD, detectives are aware of videos circulating on social media and are asking to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information on the suspects.

To provide information, TPD asks you to call them at 813-231-6130.