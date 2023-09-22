Suspect at large after shooting, killing man near Busch Boulevard: Police

article

A man was shot and killed at the intersection of E. Busch Boulevard and North Connechusett Road early Friday morning, according to Tampa police.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Based on preliminary investigation, the suspect engaged in a confrontation with the victim before retrieving a firearm and shooting the victim.

The suspect then fled the scene. According to TPD, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to positively identify the suspect, who they believe is a white man of medium build between the age of 30 and 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

TPD is asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 813-231-6130.