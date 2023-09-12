13-year-old arrested, charged with shooting another teenager in Tampa, police say

A 13-year-old was arrested on Sunday after police said he shot another teenager in Tampa last week.

According to the Tampa Police Department, a 15-year-old was shot on Thursday, Sept. 7. Officers responded to reports of a shooting that afternoon near East Seneca Avenue and East Jasmine Avenue.

Minutes later, another call came in alerting them to a 15-year-old male as the victim of the shooting. The teenager's injuries were not fatal.

TPD reported they quickly identified a 13-year-old suspect in the shooting. On Sunday, officers arrested the 13-year-old near where the shooting occurred. Police said he was found to be armed with a loaded handgun with one round in the chamber at the time of his arrest.

He was charged with two counts of Minor in Possession of a Weapon, two counts of Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Discharge of a Firearm in Public, and Aggravated Battery with Great Bodily Harm or Deadly Weapon, according to police.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw and Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez will speak to the media at 3 p.m. at TPD headquarters. Stay with FOX 13 for more updates.