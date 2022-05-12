Tampa Police Department want to expand spiritual counseling for officers responding to life-changing calls

Tampa police say they are in need of prayers, in a manner of speaking. They are working to expand their ranks of chaplains to help officers confront new challenges they're facing on the job.

Pastor and department chaplain Clarence Nathan says officers often feel most wounded after responding to a call where children have been hurt.

"They oftentimes reflect on their own children or grandchildren," he said. "Where do you compartmentalize that? Where do you put that?"

Over two decades, TPD Chaplain Clarence Nathan has offered spiritual counsel to thousands of officers who have fresh wounds from the worst calls.

A former officer himself, he says a special touch is needed to help them get through the night.

"You try to find out first of all what is going on in their hearts and in their heads," he said during an interview on Wednesday. "Then try to give them a word of comfort and encouragement."

He is promoting TPD's chaplain program, which is running short.

They have 15 right now, but because of the volume of calls and mental strain that comes with increased public scrutiny and challenges in officers' personal lives, TPD is hoping to double that number with new applicants from leaders from any faith.

"I believe that a happy police officer is going to equal a happy community," said Chief Mary O'Connor.

The chief says officers are increasingly battling PTSD, sleep deprivation, substance abuse, and other emotional problems.

The chief herself still battles the impact of sitting beside an officer who had just been shot.

"I remember losing sleep at night, and just reliving the incident over and over again, and reliving the incident 25 years later."

Nathan says he judges success on a case-by-case basis, but that he feels most fulfilled when he sees an officer back on duty who is satisfied in both their professional and personal lives.

"This is a calling. It is not a job for me," he said. "I have been called by the Lord to do what I am doing."

TPD says it is hoping to properly staff a 24-hour prayer hotline for officers.