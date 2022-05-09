Man convicted of killing Tampa police officer asks for new trial

A man convicted of killing a police officer stood in front of a judge Monday asking for a new trial.

In August 2009 Tampa Police Department Cpl. Michael Roberts was patrolling on Nebraska Avenue in an area that had seen a lot of break-ins. He stopped Humberto Delgado, who he saw acting strange and pushing a shopping cart.

During the stop, Delgado ran and pulled a gun attacking Cpl. Roberts pistol whipping him and then firing a shot, killing the officer.

A jury didn’t buy Delgado’s insanity defense and convicted him of murder, at first sending him to death row – until that was later reduced to a sentence of life in prison.

Delgado filed a motion Monday, asking for a new trial saying he didn’t have any idea of what he was doing when he agreed with the original insanity defense.

Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor worked with Cpl. Roberts and said the department is continuing to stand with his family.

"This is not the only status hearing of its kind," Chief O’Connor explained. "We represent all of the family members, and we send a Tampa Police with them to all of the status hearings."

Chief O’Connor said they are only thinking of the Roberts family – like they would the family of any officer fallen in the line of duty.

The judge said she would consider Delgado’s request for a new trial.