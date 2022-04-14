Tampa police investigate deadly pedestrian crash on Hillsborough Ave.

article

Tampa officers said one person is dead following a pedestrian crash.

The collision occurred around 5:55 a.m. Thursday on East Hillsborough Avenue near the intersection of North 34th Street.

The eastbound lanes in the area are closed for the investigation. Traffic is being diverted south on North 34th St.

Police said they cannot make the victim's information public at this time.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

