Hillsborough deputies shooting for gunman after deadly bar shooting in Plant City

Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting at the Twilight Zone bar in Plant City.

They said a fight broke out inside the bar, located on East State Road 60, around 10 p.m. Wednesday. It spilled out into the parking lot and a nearby field where shots were fired. Officials said at least two people were struck.

One survived, but the other died at the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

They are searching for a suspect, described as a Hispanic man, about 20-30 years of age, about six feet tall, with a goatee and a large tattoo on the side of his neck.

They believe he was driving a dark-colored, newer model Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-274-8200.