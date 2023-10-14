Tampa Police investigating fatal crash on Sligh Avenue involving motorcyclist

article

Tampa police are investigating a fatal motorcycle vs. SUV crash, according to authorities.

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon in the 1100 block of W Sligh Ave.

Following the crash, the westbound and eastbound lanes of Sligh Avenue between N. Boulevard and N. Willow Ave were closed.

Motorists are being asked to use alternate routes as officers conduct the investigation.