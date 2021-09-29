Tampa police investigating homicide at apartment

article

Tampa police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man.

Officers were called to the Apartments at River Oaks – located in the 6700 block of Woodville Street – around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they said the man with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he passed away.

Investigators said "this does not appear to be a random act," and are investigating his death as a homicide.

The victim was not publicly identified by police.