Tampa police investigating homicide at apartment
article
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man.
Officers were called to the Apartments at River Oaks – located in the 6700 block of Woodville Street – around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they said the man with apparent gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he passed away.
Investigators said "this does not appear to be a random act," and are investigating his death as a homicide.
Advertisement
The victim was not publicly identified by police.