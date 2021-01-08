Tampa police make arrest on 2nd anniversary of double murder

article

Tampa police arrested Garian Brown Friday morning and charged him with two counts of murder in a double homicide that occurred January 8, 2019.

For two years, police have been trying to locate and arrest the suspects responsible for shooting and killing a man and a woman on the 8700 block of N. Tangerine Place.

According to TPD, officers responding to reports of a shooting on January 8, 2019, found a Chevrolet Camaro crashed into a house. Police say the driver, an adult male, suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he died. The passenger, an adult female, was ejected from the car and was also found to have suffered gunshot wounds to her upper body.

Detectives worked to develop leads and established probable cause to arrest Brown exactly two years later.

Brown is facing two counts of murder and one count of armed robbery.

Police say the investigation is still active and will continue until all persons involved in the murders are identified. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130, or CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app