Tampa police: Man dies after being shot in car

Tampa police are investigating after a man was found shot in a car riddled with bullets.

The adult man was located inside the vehicle in the 4900 block of East Lake Avenue early Tuesday morning.

They said the man did not survive and died from his injuries at a hospital.

Police have not released the victim's name. They said the white car he was found in was located in a ditch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-874-8477.