Tampa police: Man injured after he was struck by train near Busch Blvd.
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating after a man was seriously injured when he was struck by a train.
It occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday, east of the Busch Boulevard and North Boulevard intersection. Preliminary information suggests he was laying near the tracks when the incident occurred.
The man – who was not publicly identified – was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
READ: Weekend gun violence: 3 dead after 5 shootings around Tampa Bay
No other information was immediately available.