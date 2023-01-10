Tampa police: Man injured after he was struck by train near Busch Blvd.

Tampa police are investigating after a man was seriously injured when he was struck by a train.

It occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday, east of the Busch Boulevard and North Boulevard intersection. Preliminary information suggests he was laying near the tracks when the incident occurred.

The man – who was not publicly identified – was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

No other information was immediately available.