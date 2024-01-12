Tampa police officer accused of using authority to address personal matter fired from agency: TPD

A police officer is off the job after the Tampa Police Department says he violated several agency policies.

According to TPD, an internal investigation found John Holmstrom used his position and authority to address an issue related to his personal vehicle.

Authorities say Holstrom was on duty when he learned that his personal vehicle had been towed from his apartment complex on August 30, 2023.

According to TPD, when Holstrom contacted the tow truck company he identified himself as a police officer and was trying to use his authority as an officer to solve the personal matter.

TPD states that an internal review found that Holstrom also threatened to detain an employee during the incident.

Holstrom violated several policies including, misuse of authority, abuse of position or authority, emergency operation of police vehicles, extra duty employment policies and personnel management, according to TPD.

"It is unacceptable that an officer would use their position or badge to settle a personal matter," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "Tampa police officers are held to the highest standard of professionalism and this officer's actions are not a representation of the hard work and dedication of the nearly 1,000 sworn officers serving this community every day."

Holmstrom was employed with the department since July 2022.